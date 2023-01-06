Watch CBS News
Marybel Gonzalez a bilingual, multimedia journalist at CBS 2 News Chicago.

She was formerly an anchor, producer and reporter along the U.S.-Mexico border and a recipient of a national Gracie Award for investigative reporting. She is also a four time Emmy Award winner. 

Gonzalez came to CBS in the summer of 2022 from Telemundo where she was a bilingual reporter for nearly three years. 

She also was a weekend anchor and investigative reporter for the Sinclair Broadcast Group in Texas and an investigative reporter for the PBS station in Denver. 

Marybel graduated with a master degree in journalism from Columbia University in 2016. 

First published on January 6, 2023 / 12:14 PM

