Man shot to death, 2 others stabbed during fight on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed, and two others were stabbed during a fight on the city's Northwest Side Sunday morning.

Chicago police said just before 11:30 a.m., a group of people were in a fight in the 3100 block of West Luis Munoz Marin Drive in the West Town neighborhood when shots were fired.

A 47-year-old man was shot in his back. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Two men, 35 and 42, suffered stab wounds to the face. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by Area 5 detectives. 

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

