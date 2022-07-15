Man shot, killed near North Shore Channel in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was killed in a shooting in Evanston Thursday night.

Evanston police said they were called at 9:06 p.m. to the 2100 block of McCormick Boulevard on the west side of Evanston.

They found a man who had been shot lying in the park along the North Shore Channel. The man was pronounced dead.

Further information was not immediately available.