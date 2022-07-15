Man shot, killed near North Shore Channel in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was killed in a shooting in Evanston Thursday night.
Evanston police said they were called at 9:06 p.m. to the 2100 block of McCormick Boulevard on the west side of Evanston.
They found a man who had been shot lying in the park along the North Shore Channel. The man was pronounced dead.
Further information was not immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.