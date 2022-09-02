Watch CBS News
Local News

Man purporting to be Uber driver comes unannounced to take student from school in Elgin

By Steven Graves

/ CBS Chicago

Purported Uber driver causes scare at school Elgin
Purported Uber driver causes scare at school Elgin 01:07

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A school principal in Elgin wants the public to know about a scary incident that took place on campus.

It happened at the Elgin Math and Science Academy Charter School, at 1600 Dundee Ave. in Elgin, on Wednesday. A supposed Uber driver showed up unannounced to pick up a student.

CBS 2's Steven Graves talked to the principal of the school, who warned parents to be on alert for the man.

"Both parents were significantly alarmed when they were made aware that someone had attempted to pick up our student with an Uber," said principal Jacquelyn Willer.

Willer sent a photo from the school's outside camera. It shows the man who claimed to be the Uber driver wearing a mask and a baseball cap.

elgin-suspect.png
Supplied to CBS 2

"It was really hard to see his face," she said.

Graves asked Willer what stood out to her as being off in the situation.

"That student happens to be a twin – and they were only picking up one student instead of both students – and students are always together; would never have separate transportation for any reason," Willer said.

The man wound up leaving without any child with him before school officials could further question him.

No one knows why he showed up or if anyone ordered an Uber.

The school sent a note home to parents.

Elgin police are investigating.

Steven Graves
stevengraves-new.jpg

Steven Graves is a Multimedia Reporter for CBS2 Chicago who joined the team in September 2019.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 7:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.