Man purporting to be Uber driver comes unannounced to take student from school in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A school principal in Elgin wants the public to know about a scary incident that took place on campus.

It happened at the Elgin Math and Science Academy Charter School, at 1600 Dundee Ave. in Elgin, on Wednesday. A supposed Uber driver showed up unannounced to pick up a student.

CBS 2's Steven Graves talked to the principal of the school, who warned parents to be on alert for the man.

"Both parents were significantly alarmed when they were made aware that someone had attempted to pick up our student with an Uber," said principal Jacquelyn Willer.

Willer sent a photo from the school's outside camera. It shows the man who claimed to be the Uber driver wearing a mask and a baseball cap.

Supplied to CBS 2

"It was really hard to see his face," she said.

Graves asked Willer what stood out to her as being off in the situation.

"That student happens to be a twin – and they were only picking up one student instead of both students – and students are always together; would never have separate transportation for any reason," Willer said.

The man wound up leaving without any child with him before school officials could further question him.

No one knows why he showed up or if anyone ordered an Uber.

The school sent a note home to parents.

Elgin police are investigating.