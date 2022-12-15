Man pistol-whipped during carjacking in Bucktown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was getting out of his car when he was pistol-whipped by carjackers.

Chicago police say it happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday near Saint Paul and Damen in Bucktown.

The two suspects took his keys and wallet and one drove off in the victim's car. The other suspect drove off in a grey Jeep Cherokee.

The victim is in good condition.

This is just one of several similar crimes.

police say within the last week they've seen other armed carjackings in Pilsen, West Town, and Lincoln Park.

They are looking for two to four suspects who approach victims as they get out of their cars. They were last seen in a dark-colored SUV.