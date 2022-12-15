Watch CBS News
Local News

Man pistol-whipped during carjacking in Bucktown

/ CBS Chicago

Man carjacked, pistol whipped in Bucktown
Man carjacked, pistol whipped in Bucktown 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was getting out of his car when he was pistol-whipped by carjackers.

Chicago police say it happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday near Saint Paul and Damen in Bucktown.

The two suspects took his keys and wallet and one drove off in the victim's car. The other suspect drove off in a grey Jeep Cherokee.

The victim is in good condition.

This is just one of several similar crimes.

police say within the last week they've seen other armed carjackings in Pilsen, West Town, and Lincoln Park.

They are looking for two to four suspects who approach victims as they get out of their cars. They were last seen in a dark-colored SUV. 

First published on December 15, 2022 / 7:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.