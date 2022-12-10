Man killed in shooting, fiery crash in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after crashing his car after being shot at in the Logan Square neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road around 1:10 a.m.

Police said the man crashed into a dumpster after someone from another car fired shots at him.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene after his vehicle caught on fire, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.