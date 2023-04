Man dies after being shot in head University of Chicago campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person is shot and killed right near the University of Chicago campus.

Police responded to 57th and Michigan just after 3 a.m.

They arrived to find an unidentified man in a white SUV with a gunshot wound to the head. He died a short time later.

No arrests were made.

Police are investigating.