Man hit by ATV near South Loop film set
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was hit by an ATV Thursday night near a film set in the South Loop.
At 5:30 p.m., a man was hit by the ATV in the 500 block of Wes Taylor Street, near Jefferson Street, police said.
The offender then left the ATV, dropped a gun, and ran off, police said.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened near a film set, but it was not immediately confirmed whether anyone involved in the incident was part of the filming – or what was being filmed.
No one was in custody late Thursday.
