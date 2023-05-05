Man hit by ATV near South Loop film set

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was hit by an ATV Thursday night near a film set in the South Loop.

At 5:30 p.m., a man was hit by the ATV in the 500 block of Wes Taylor Street, near Jefferson Street, police said.

The offender then left the ATV, dropped a gun, and ran off, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened near a film set, but it was not immediately confirmed whether anyone involved in the incident was part of the filming – or what was being filmed.

No one was in custody late Thursday.