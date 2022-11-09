Watch CBS News
Man critically hurt after falling from scaffolding on Near North Side

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after falling from a scaffolding on the Near North Side Wednesday morning.

Police said the man, 50, was washing windows, in the 0-100 block of West 18th Street around 10:43 a.m. when he fell from the scaffolding.

He was transported to Northwestern Hospital with injuries to the head and shoulder.

No other injuries were reported. 

First published on November 9, 2022 / 1:18 PM

