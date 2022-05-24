Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead after stabbing on CTA Blue Line train

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

Man dead after stabbing on CTA Blue Line train
Man dead after stabbing on CTA Blue Line train 01:41

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after a stabbing on a CTA Blue Line train Monday night.

Police said the stabbing took place around 11 p.m. near the Clinton Avenue station on a northbound train. 

Police found the victim, believed to be 40 years old, inside the train with stab wounds to the chest. The victim later died at Stroger Hospital. 

No arrests have been made. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on May 24, 2022 / 5:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.