Man dead after stabbing on CTA Blue Line train
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after a stabbing on a CTA Blue Line train Monday night.
Police said the stabbing took place around 11 p.m. near the Clinton Avenue station on a northbound train.
Police found the victim, believed to be 40 years old, inside the train with stab wounds to the chest. The victim later died at Stroger Hospital.
No arrests have been made.
