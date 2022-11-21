Man dead, 6 injured after driver speeding from police crashes in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)— A man is dead, and six others injured, after police tried to pull him over in the South Loop.
Police said officers went to pull the driver over around 8 p.m. when the driver made a sudden U-turn, hitting two vehicles near 13th Street and Michigan Avenue.
The driver died due to the impact of the crash.
The crash sent six others, including a 13 and 14-year-old went to the hospital.
Police have not confirmed the reason for attempting the traffic stop.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.