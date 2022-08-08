Man charged with shooting woman, firing at off-duty CPD officer on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man has been charged with shooting and critically wounding a woman on the Stevenson Expressway last week while firing at an off-duty Chicago police officer.

Illinois State Police have said a woman was shot in the head while driving north on Interstate 55 near Archer Avenue just after 10 p.m. Thursday. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

According to a Chicago Police Department arrest report, an off-duty CPD officer was on I-55 when the passenger in a blue Nissan Altima pointed a gun with a laser sight at him, and fired shots.

The driver of the Nissan Maxima, a 24-year-old woman, was shot in the head. David Abarca, 22, was the passenger of the Altima, and was identified as the shooter, according to Illinois State Police and the CPD report. Gunshot residue was found on his hands.

Abarca has been charged with one count each of attempted murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is being held without bail.