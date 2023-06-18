Man charged in South Loop Green Line stabbing held on $250,000 bond

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man accused of stabbing another man on a CTA Green Line platform in Chicago's South Loop Saturday morning is being held on $250,000 bond.

Vidal Herazo, 22, appeared in court Sunday following his arrest early Saturday morning. He is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

According to prosecutors, Herazo was on the platform in the 10-100 block of East Roosevelt Road around 11:30 p.m. when both he and the 28-year-old victim threw rival gang signs at each other.

Prosecutors say Herazo pulled a knife out of his pocket and attacked the victim, stabbing him in the head three times and once in the arm. The victim's skull was penetrated and he suffered a long cut on his arm.

Herazo is also accused of trying to throw the knife on the train tracks, but it was recovered.

Herazo said the victim "shouldn't have f***** with me," prosecutors say.

Herazo was also injured during his arrest.

He is scheduled to be back in court on June 23.