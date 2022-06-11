Man, 20, shot in chest while walking along the lakefront

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot while walking along the lakefront early Saturday morning, according to police.

Around 1:32 a.m. the victim, 20, was walking on the sidewalk along the lakefront, on the 1200 block of South Lake Shore Drive, when he heard shots and immediately felt pain in his chest, police said.

Responding officers observed the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest and applied a chest seal to the injury.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital by the fire department in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.