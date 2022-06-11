Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 20, shot in chest while walking along the lakefront

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot while walking along the lakefront early Saturday morning, according to police.

Around 1:32 a.m. the victim, 20, was walking on the sidewalk along the lakefront, on the 1200 block of South Lake Shore Drive, when he heard shots and immediately felt pain in his chest, police said.

Responding officers observed the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest and applied a chest seal to the injury.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital by the fire department in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on June 11, 2022 / 8:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.