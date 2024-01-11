Watch CBS News
Major winter storm ahead for Chicago. Here's what you can expect

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Snow is on the way. 

Rain will cause wet roadways throughout the morning rush on Thursday.  

A Winter Storm Watch takes effect for the entire area from 6 a.m. Friday to noon on Saturday. A major winter storm is expected with heavy snow and strong winds. 

Snow and rain develop Friday during the day with heavy snow by the evening into the overnight hours. 

The biggest storm threat will be hazardous roadways for travel and possible blizzard conditions. 

Areas west of Chicago and near the Wisconsin border could see over 6 inches of snow with severe impacts.  

A sharp change in temperatures is expected for the weekend. Temperatures fall throughout the day on Saturday, approaching near 0 degrees by Sunday morning. 

Dangerous wind chills are expected with subzero readings. This colder weather pattern lasts through early next week.   

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 5:12 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

