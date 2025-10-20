See the jewels the Louvre thieves stole — and the one they didn't get away with

The Louvre, the world's most iconic museum, remained closed Monday after thieves stole priceless treasures from the Apollon Gallery, the home of the French crown jewels. In a daring daytime heist Sunday, the thieves made off with eight pieces, but dropped one as they made their escape.

Here's what the robbers got away with:

Empress Eugénie's tiara



Zhang Weiguo/VCG via Getty Images

The Pearl and Diamond Tiara was commissioned by Emperor Napoleon III to celebrate his marriage to Eugénie de Montijo in 1853, according to Tatler. The piece features 212 pearls and nearly 2,000 diamonds.

Grand Corsage Bow brooch from Empress Eugénie

Jb Reed/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The brooch seen above was originally the center of a belt made up of more than 4,000 stones belonging to the Crown Diamonds that was placed on display at the Universal Exhibition of 1855. It was later worn at least twice by Empress Eugénie, according to the Louvre's website.

Tiara, necklace and earrings from Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense

The Louvre

A sapphire tiara, necklace and single earring worn by Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense were stolen from the Louvre on Sunday. Some have speculated that the set may have once belonged to Marie Antoinette.

Emerald necklace and earrings from Empress Marie-Louise

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

An emerald necklace and earrings stolen Sunday were originally a wedding gift from Napoleon to his second wife, Empress Marie-Louise of Austria, in 1810.

Diamond-encrusted brooch

The Louvre

This diamond-encrusted brooch was originally made for the Empress Eugénie, according to the Louvre's website. The brooch is made from both diamond and gold.

The crown of Empress Eugenie was discovered outside the museum

MAEVA DESTOMBES/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

The crown of Empress Eugenie was found outside the museum. The thieves apparently dropped the piece, made of gold, emerald and diamonds, as they made their getaway.

Officials say the robbers broke in using a crane-type lift to reach an upper window, smashed the glass of the display cases to grab the jewels, and then escaped on motorcycles or scooters. Tourists were inside at the time, but no one was injured.

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati called the robbery the work of "professionals" who got in and out in just minutes.