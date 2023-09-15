Chicago shooting: Victim shot in Loop high-rise

CHICAGO (CBS) – A verbal altercation resulted in a person being shot and in critical condition Thursday night in the Loop.

Police responded to a residential complex in a high-rise at 63 East Monroe a little after 7:30 p.m. and found a male victim around 30 years old in the hallway on the 48th floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police learned he was in a verbal altercation with a male suspect who shot him. After a search, police found the 45-year-old suspect and arrested him.

Area 3 detectives are investigating. Charges were pending.