Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting: Victim shot in Loop high-rise

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting: Victim shot in Loop high-rise
Chicago shooting: Victim shot in Loop high-rise 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) – A verbal altercation resulted in a person being shot and in critical condition Thursday night in the Loop.

Police responded to a residential complex in a high-rise at 63 East Monroe a little after 7:30 p.m. and found a male victim around 30 years old in the hallway on the 48th floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police learned he was in a verbal altercation with a male suspect who shot him. After a search, police found the 45-year-old suspect and arrested him.

Area 3 detectives are investigating. Charges were pending.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 10:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.