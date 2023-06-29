Ambulance crashes into church in Little Italy; 2 paramedics hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago Fire Department paramedics were taken to the hospital Thursday morning, after their ambulance crashed into a church in the Little Italy neighborhood.

The ambulance crashed into the side of Hopewell M.B. Church near the intersection of Oakley Boulevard and Harrison Street around 7:40 a.m.

A witness told CBS 2 the ambulance was headed east on Harrison Street, with its lights and siren activated, when a red car hit the ambulance. The ambulance then hit a semi-trailer truck, and crashed through a wrought iron fence around the church's parking lot, and slammed into the building.

CFD officials said two paramedics were taken to the hospital in good condition. The patient in the ambulance was taken to Stroger Hospital, where their condition was stabilized.