Is the cinnamon on your shelf safe? The FDA says these 16 brands contain elevated levels of lead.

Certain brands of one of the country's most popular spices, cinnamon, could be hazardous to your health.

In the last week, the Food and Drug Administration has identified four additional makers of ground cinnamon it says contain elevated levels of lead. In all, the agency has listed 16 labels as having concerning amounts of lead. The new additions include brands HAETAE, Roshni, Durra and Wise Wife.

"Based on the FDA's assessment, prolonged exposure to these products may be unsafe and could contribute to elevated levels of lead in the blood," the government agency says in its alert.

The FDA said it has asked all companies — with the exception of HAETAE — to voluntarily recall the products.

So far, 10 of the 16 ground cinnamon brands identified by the FDA have issued recall announcements.

If any of the ground cinnamon products listed by the FDA are on your shelf, you should immediately throw them away, according to the FDA.

Ground cinnamon brands with high levels of lead

The FDA says these 16 brands contain elevated levels of lead ranging from 2.03 parts per million (ppm) to 7.68 and could be unsafe.

Roshni (2.268 ppm)



HAETAE (4.60 ppm)

Durra (2.44 ppm)

Wise Wife (2.49 ppm)



Jiva Organics (2.29 ppm)

Super Brand (7.68 and 6.60 ppm)

Asli (2.32 ppm)

El Chilar (3.75 and 7.01 ppm)

Marcum (2.22 and 2.14 ppm)

SWAD (2.89 ppm)



Supreme Tradition (2.37 ppm)



Compania Indillor Orientale (2.23 ppm)



ALB Flavor (3.93 ppm)

Shahzada (2.03 ppm)



Spice Class (2.04 ppm)

La Frontera (2.66 ppm)



Cinnamon's tainted history

Lead has a history of finding its way into the nation's cinnamon supply, with several factors playing a role, according to Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports.

"Cinnamon comes from the inner bark of several tree species and can absorb lead from the soil in which it's grown, and the soil can be contaminated with lead from industrial byproducts," he explained. "Lead can also enter cinnamon from processing equipment, storage containers or packaging."

To protect against contamination, the FDA monitors and regulates lead levels in foods. In 2023, the agency launched an investigation to find the source of tainted cinnamon in applesauce pouches that caused hundreds of children to get lead poisoning. The products, which were eventually recalled, were sold by brands WanaBana, Weis and Schnucks.

In a separate move last year, the FDA issued three alerts identifying ground cinnamon products with elevated levels of lead. The agency launched a third alert in August 2024, which it continues to update.

"Overall, it's troubling that these elevated lead levels continue to be found in cinnamon," Ronholm said. "It's also reassuring that the FDA is continuing to scrutinize these products given all of the budget and staffing uncertainty they are experiencing."

The FDA in March announced plans to cut 3,500 employees, although some dismissals have since been reversed.

Thousands of FDA-regulated products, ranging from food to drugs to cosmetics, are recalled each year in an effort to protect the public from potential harm.

Lead's impact on health

According to the FDA, there is no known safe level of contact with lead. The agency says that continued exposure to elevated levels of lead for months or longer can lead to a range of adverse health effects, particularly in young children.

"High levels of exposure to lead in utero, infancy and early childhood can lead to neurological effects such as learning disabilities, behavior difficulties and lowered IQ," the FDA states in its most recent alert.

Lead can also cause long-term health problems in adults, according to the World Health Organization, including increased risk of high blood pressure, cardiovascular problems and kidney damage.