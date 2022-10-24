Watch CBS News
Lake County coroner to determine cause of death after human remains found in Griffin woods

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We may get answers in a northwest Indiana mystery, after a duck hunter found human remains.

It was in a wooded area near I-80/94 in Griffith. The Lake County coroner is scheduled to conduct a forensic exam on a skull and other bones discovered.

Investigators said it appears the bones have been there at least six months.

