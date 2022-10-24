Lake County coroner to determine cause of death after human remains found in Griffin woods

Lake County coroner to determine cause of death after human remains were found in woods

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We may get answers in a northwest Indiana mystery, after a duck hunter found human remains.

It was in a wooded area near I-80/94 in Griffith. The Lake County coroner is scheduled to conduct a forensic exam on a skull and other bones discovered.

Investigators said it appears the bones have been there at least six months.