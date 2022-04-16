Watch CBS News

Lake Barrington man charged in damaging multiple vehicles at 3 Schaumberg dealerships

SCHAUMBERG, Ill. (CBS) – The man arrested after damaging over 80 vehicles at three dealerships in Schaumberg Wednesday night has been charged.

27-year-old Andrew McAuliff of Lake Barrington is charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to property.

Police said McAuliff damaged the rear windshields of cars at the Patrick BMW on Golf Road, at Schaumburg Honda next door, and at Bob Rohrman's Schaumburg Ford across the street.

He was apprehended and taken into custody around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, in the 700 block of East Golf Road.

McAuliff is due in bond court Saturday.

