Kris Habermehl is a traffic and breaking news reporter for CBS 2 News Chicago.

Habermehl returned to CBS 2 in March, 2022.

Kris is CBS 2's eye in the sky from Chopper 2, providing traffic reports during the morning news and following breaking news from the air all day long.

He's a five-time Emmy Award winner, a licensed pilot and a lieutenant and training officer at the Kirkland Fire Depertment. Habermehl has been a pilot since he was a young boy.

Habermehl is known for his voice and incredible range of knowledge, not to mention his pristine attention to detail.

CBS 2's Ed Curran put it, "Kris doesn't just tell you there's a fire; he tells you what's burning by the color of the smoke."