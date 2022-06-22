Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is changing its name after 85 years, KraftHeinz, announced. The iconic blue boxes and bowls will now read KraftMac & Cheese, and the logo will be updated.

"The change from 'macaroni and cheese' to 'mac & cheese,' is meant to reflect the way fans organically talk about the brand," the company said in a press release. "The iconic blue box now features just a single-color hue of blue and amplifies the brand's most recognizable asset — the noodle smile, now even more delicious and dripping with creamy, cheesy goodness."

The company said all aspects of the brand identity will be updated – the name, the logo, brand colors, typography, photography, iconography, and packaging.

After 85 years, the company is changing product's the name and box. KraftHeinz

"We know that people aren't turning to comfort food as a guilty pleasure, they are positively embracing comfort, saying yes to feeling good, saying yes to caring for themselves," Victoria Lee, Kraft Mac & Cheese brand manager, said. "There is a familiar, craveable, positive comfort to Kraft Mac & Cheese that makes it so special and iconic to millions of people across the world and our new look is a reflection of what our brand means to our consumers."

The new packaging will appear in stores in August and will be seen on social media and the company's website this summer, the statement says.