Kohl's fires CEO after investigation into conflicts of interest with vendors

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Mary Cunningham
Edited By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
Aimee Picchi

/ CBS News

Kohl's Corporation said Thursday it has fired CEO Ashley Buchanan for cause after an investigation found he had violated the company's conflict-of-interest policies. 

Buchanan was terminated after an external investigation found that he directed the company to engage in transactions that involved "undisclosed conflicts of interest," according to the company's statement.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based department store said it has appointed Michael Bender, its board chair, to serve as interim chief executive officer.

—This is a breaking story and will be updated.

