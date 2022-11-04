Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting: Broad-daylight shooting leaves man dead in Kenwood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed on the street in Kenwood Friday afternoon.

Police said at 3:43 p.m., the man – age unknown – was walking on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue when a vehicle went by and someone inside shot him.

The victim was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Area One detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 5:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.