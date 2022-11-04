Chicago shooting: Broad-daylight shooting leaves man dead in Kenwood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed on the street in Kenwood Friday afternoon.
Police said at 3:43 p.m., the man – age unknown – was walking on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue when a vehicle went by and someone inside shot him.
The victim was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Area One detectives are investigating.
