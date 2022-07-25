Join Shatterproof and CBS 2 for the Rise Up Against Addition Walk on Sept. 10 at 8 a.m. at Solider Field in Chicago

After 2 years of isolation, of overdose rates skyrocketing and a shadow looming over our community, the Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction Walk is back!

By participating in the Rise Up Against Addiction Walks, you will join a community from all over the country dedicated to ending the addiction crisis in the U.S.

Join Shatterproof and CBS 2 on Sept. 10 at 8 a.m. at Solider Field in Chicago!

REGISTER AND DONATE!

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the addiction crisis in the United States. We are doing this by transforming the treatment system in the United States, ending stigma that dehumanizes those with addiction, and supporting families and communities through advocacy, resources, and action. We are dedicated to creating a Shatterproof community that is stronger than addiction.

Addiction can shatter a person and a family, but when we band together, we are stronger than addiction. When you partner with Shatterproof, you will find yourself on the forefront of changing and saving the lives of millions.



