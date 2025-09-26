Netanyahu says Israel "must finish the job" against Hamas in Gaza, as U.N. speech prompts walkout

Encircled by critics and protesters at the United Nations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told fellow world leaders on Friday that Israel "must finish the job" against Hamas in Gaza, giving a defiant speech despite growing international isolation over his refusal to end the devastating war in Gaza.

"Western leaders may have buckled under the pressure," he said. "And I guarantee you one thing: Israel won't."

He spoke after dozens of delegates from multiple nations walked out of the U.N. General Assembly hall en masse Friday as he began.

Responding to countries' recent decisions to recognize Palestinian statehood, Netanyahu said: "Your disgraceful decision will encourage terrorism against Jews and against innocent people everywhere."

As the Israeli leader spoke, unintelligible shouts echoed around the hall. Applause rang out in other quarters as he spoke. The U.S. delegation, which has backed Netanyahu in his campaign against Hamas, stayed put. The few world powers in attendance, the United States and the United Kingdom, did not send their most senior officials or even their UN ambassador to their section. Instead, it was filled out with more junior, low-level diplomats.

"Anti-semitism dies hard. In fact, it doesn't die at all," Netanyahu said. Netanyahu routinely accuses his critics of antisemitism.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. Richard Drew / AP

Netanyahu faces international isolation, accusations of war crimes and growing pressure to end a conflict he has continued to escalate. Friday's speech was his chance to push back on the international community's biggest platform.

As he has often in the past at the United Nations, Netanyahu held up a visual aid - a map of the region titled "THE CURSE." He marked it up with a large marker. He ascended the podium wearing a special hostages pin with a QR code that leads to a site about Oct. 7 that was established specially for international public diplomacy needs. The members of the prime minister's delegation, ministers and those accompanying him also wore identical pins.

Netanyahu also frequently praised President Donald Trump, his chief ally in his political and military approach in the region.

On Iran, he thanked Mr. Trump "for his bold and decisive action," and said the world "must remain vigilant."

Netanyahu said the changes across the Mideast have created new opportunities. He said Israel has begun negotiations with Syria aimed at reaching security arrangements with the country's new government.

Back in the Mideast, Netanyahu said the Israeli government was taking steps to ensure that those in Gaza and others heard what he had to say.

He said the military set up loudspeakers at the Israel-Gaza border to blast his words into the territory, and addressed the remaining Israeli hostages, who have been held in Gaza since Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack nearly two years ago.

"Our brave heroes, this is Prime Minister Netanyahu speaking to you live from the United Nations. We have not forgotten you, not even for a second. The people of Israel are with you. We will not falter and we will not rest until we bring all of you home," he said.

In an "unprecedented operation," by Israeli intelligence, Netanyahu said his speech would also be streamed over the mobile phones of Gaza residents.

It was not immediately clear if that happened, or to what extent. Neither CBS News nor AP journalists inside Gaza saw any immediate evidence of Netanyahu's speech being broadcast on phones there.

Netanyahu's annual speech to the U.N. General Assembly is always closely watched, often protested, reliably emphatic and sometimes a venue for dramatic allegations. But this time, the stakes are higher than ever for the Israeli leader.

Delegates leave the General Assembly hall as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steps up to the podium to speak at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at U.N. headquarters. Stefan Jeremiah / AP

In recent days, Australia, Canada, France, the United Kingdom and others announced their recognition of an independent Palestinian state.

The European Union is considering tariffs and sanctions on Israel. The assembly this month passed a nonbinding resolution urging Israel to commit to an independent Palestinian nation, which Netanyahu has said is a non-starter.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant accusing Netanyahu of crimes against humanity, which he denies. And the U.N's highest court is weighing South Africa's allegation that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, which it vehemently refutes.

Earlier this month, an independent panel of experts commissioned by the United Nations Human Rights Council concluded "the Israeli authorities and Israeli security forces have committed and are continuing to commit" acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Against that backdrop, Netanyahu sounded resolute Thursday as he boarded a plane in Israel to head for the U.N.'s annual meeting of top-level leaders in New York.

"I will tell our truth," Netanyahu said. "I will condemn those leaders who, instead of condemning the murderers, rapists and burners of children, want to give them a state in the heart of Israel."

At a special session of the assembly this week, nation after nation expressed horror at the Oct. 7 2023 terrorist attack that killed about 1,200 people in Israel, saw 251 taken hostage and triggered the war. Many of the representatives went on to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and influx of aid.

Israel's sweeping offensive has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, and displaced 90 percent of its population, with an increasing number now starving, according to the World Health Organization.

While more than 150 countries now recognize a Palestinian state, the United States has not, providing Israel with vociferous support. But Mr. Trump pointedly signaled Thursday there are limits, telling reporters in Washington that he wouldn't let Israel annex the occupied West Bank.

Israel hasn't announced such a move, but several leading members in Netanyahu's government have advocated doing so. And officials recently approved a controversial settlement project that would effectively cut the West Bank in two, a move that critics say could doom chances for a Palestinian state. Mr. Trump and Netanyahu are scheduled to meet during his visit.

Netanyahu's office also "instructed civilian groups in cooperation with the army to place loudspeakers on trucks on the Israeli side of the border," it said in a statement, noting that the broadcasts would be arranged so they would not endanger soldiers.

Netanyahu was preceded Thursday by Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, who addressed the General Assembly via video, since the U.S. denied him a visa. He welcomed the announcements of recognition but said the world needs to do more to make statehood happen.

"The time has come for the international community to do right by the Palestinian people" and help them realize "their legitimate rights to be rid of the occupation and to not remain a hostage to the temperament of Israeli politics," he said.

Abbas leads the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, which administers portions of the West Bank. Hamas won legislative elections in Gaza in 2006 before seizing control from Abbas' forces the following year.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war, then withdrew from Gaza in 2005. The Palestinians want all three territories to form their envisioned state, part of a "two-state solution" that the international community has embraced for decades.

Netanyahu opposes it robustly, maintaining that creating a Palestinian state would reward Hamas.

"This will not happen," he said at the airport Thursday.

