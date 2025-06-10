Watch CBS News
OpenAI tools ChatGPT, Sora image generator are down

Megan Cerullo
OpenAI's ChatGPT, Sora image generator, and other tools were down Tuesday as the company suffered an outage. 

Reports of outages spiked early this morning, according to website status tracker Downdetector. By around 8:00 a.m., it had received more than 1,300 reports of outages from users who were unable to access OpenAI's generative AI tools. 

Most of the problems — 92% — were related to ChatGPT, the company's generative AI chatbot, according to Downdetector.

The widespread outage had persisted for about six hours as of around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, according to OpenAI, which acknowledged in a statement on its site that it is "experiencing issues."

OpenAI also said that it has "identified the root cause for the issue causing elevated errors" and that it is working on restoring service. 

—This is a developing story and will be updated.

