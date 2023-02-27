Indiana state trooper recovering after patrol car rear-ended on Indiana toll road

Indiana state trooper recovering after patrol car rear-ended on IN toll road

Indiana state trooper recovering after patrol car rear-ended on IN toll road

Indiana state trooper recovering after patrol car rear-ended on IN toll road

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Indiana state trooper is recovering after his patrol car was rear-ended by a drunk driver Saturday.

State Police say it happened Satuday around 5:30 p.m. on the eastbound Indiana Toll Road near the Willowcreek Road exit.

The trooper was sitting in his car with emergency lights on while maintenance crews were working to remove a semi truck from the median.

That's when the driver of a white GMC pickup truck crashed into the back of his car.

The driver of the truck is facing drunk driving charges.