Indiana state trooper recovering after patrol car rear-ended on Indiana toll road

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Indiana state trooper is recovering after his patrol car was rear-ended by a drunk driver Saturday. 

State Police say it happened Satuday around 5:30 p.m. on the eastbound Indiana Toll Road near the Willowcreek Road exit. 

The trooper was sitting in his car with emergency lights on while maintenance crews were working to remove a semi truck from the median.

That's when the driver of a white GMC pickup truck crashed into the back of his car. 

The driver of the truck is facing drunk driving charges. 

First published on February 26, 2023 / 11:45 PM

