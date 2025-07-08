Watch CBS News
Local News

Indiana woman Krystal Scott arrested for animal cruelty; police seek public's help

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Indianapolis police are looking for the public's help after arresting a woman for animal cruelty. 

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they were called to the 900 block of West Morris Street around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 27. There they found Krystal Scott and a van she rented.

Scott was arrested for a probation violation police said is related to an animal cruelty case from 2020. When investigators searched her van upon getting a warrant, they found multiple animal remains inside they believe to be from cats and dogs.

An additional 13 live animals were confiscated as well, and relocated to Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

Police said detectives learned Scott allegedly got animals from people offering free pets for adoption through social media. Police said many meetups took place near Greenwood Park Mall, and she had a sprinter van she rented with an Arizona license plate AM95046.

Indianapolis Nuisance Abatement detectives are now looking for anyone who gave or received an animal from Scott, or interacted with her through social media in connection to this case. If you have information, contact IMPD Nuisance Abatement at 317-237-1270 or at IMPD_NuisanceAbatement@indy.gov.

If you believe your animal may be among the 13 living pets confiscated from the van, contact IACS at 312-327-1397.

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.