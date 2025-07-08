Indiana woman Krystal Scott arrested for animal cruelty; police seek public's help

Indianapolis police are looking for the public's help after arresting a woman for animal cruelty.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they were called to the 900 block of West Morris Street around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 27. There they found Krystal Scott and a van she rented.

Scott was arrested for a probation violation police said is related to an animal cruelty case from 2020. When investigators searched her van upon getting a warrant, they found multiple animal remains inside they believe to be from cats and dogs.

An additional 13 live animals were confiscated as well, and relocated to Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

Police said detectives learned Scott allegedly got animals from people offering free pets for adoption through social media. Police said many meetups took place near Greenwood Park Mall, and she had a sprinter van she rented with an Arizona license plate AM95046.

Indianapolis Nuisance Abatement detectives are now looking for anyone who gave or received an animal from Scott, or interacted with her through social media in connection to this case. If you have information, contact IMPD Nuisance Abatement at 317-237-1270 or at IMPD_NuisanceAbatement@indy.gov.

If you believe your animal may be among the 13 living pets confiscated from the van, contact IACS at 312-327-1397.