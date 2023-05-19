Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinosis passes new version of all-gender bathroom bill - awaits House approval

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois Senate passes new Bathroom Bill, awaiting House approval
Illinois Senate passes new Bathroom Bill, awaiting House approval 00:30

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- In Springfield, Illinois senate has passed a new version of a bill allowing all-gender bathrooms.

House Bill 1286 would change the current state law that requires all multi-occupancy bathrooms to be designated male or female.

The Illinois House already passed the bill back in March, but this new senate version states that stalls have to have floor-to-ceiling dividers and urinals would not be allowed.

The house has to approve the changes before the governor can sign the bill into law.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 8:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.