Illinosis passes new version of all-gender bathroom bill - awaits House approval
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- In Springfield, Illinois senate has passed a new version of a bill allowing all-gender bathrooms.
House Bill 1286 would change the current state law that requires all multi-occupancy bathrooms to be designated male or female.
The Illinois House already passed the bill back in March, but this new senate version states that stalls have to have floor-to-ceiling dividers and urinals would not be allowed.
The house has to approve the changes before the governor can sign the bill into law.
