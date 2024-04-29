Illinois is getting close to a cicada invasion

CHICAGO (CBS) — The cicada invasion is expected soon in Illinois.

The bugs are already emerging in warmer southern states like Georgia and the Carolinas.

In illinois, two broods of cicadas will emerge at the same time this year, and experts said trillions of the bugs are getting ready to appear.

A CBS News crew joined researchers from the University of Illinois on the hunt for nymphs, or baby cicadas.

They dug in the dirt and were able to collect samples of small cicadas to study. They were looking for clues about when the bugs would emerge.

The cicadas will finally climb out of their holes when the soil temperature reaches 64 degrees.

You can stay informed about the cicada emergence at CBSChicago.com, where you'll find a map tracking the two broods in illinois and where they are expected to appear.

A periodical cicada nymph is seen in Macon, Ga., Wednesday, March 27, 2024. This periodical cicada nymph was found while digging holes for rosebushes. Trillions of cicadas are about to emerge in numbers not seen in decades and possibly centuries. Carolyn Kaster / AP