CPD issue alert of more Hyundai/Kia thefts on West, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents, specifically Hyundai and Kia owners, of more thefts that happened on the city's West and Northwest Sides during the month of October.

Police report in each incident the unknown offenders would target these makes of vehicles and possibly use them to commit armed robberies in the same area.

Incident times and locations:

· 1500 block of N. Monticello Ave on Oct 17th, 2022 at 3 p.m.

· 1400 block of N Hamlin Ave on Oct 20th at 12 a.m.

· 3900 block of W Cortland St. on Oct 23rd at 12 p.m.

· 1900 block of N Ridgeway Ave on Oct 24th at 6:30 p.m.

· 3700 block of W Hirsch St on Oct 24th at 12:30 p.m.

· 3900 block of W Armitage Ave on Oct 24th at 1 p.m.

· 1700 block of N Monticello Ave on Oct 25th at 9:30 a.m.

· 1500 block of N Hamlin Ave on Oct 26th at 8 p.m.

· 1800 block of N Monticello Ave on Oct 28th at 6 p.m.

· 1700 block of N Monticello Ave on Oct 28th at 12 a.m.

· 3600 block of W Wabansia Ave on Oct 29th at 8:30 p.m.

Police are advising residents to be aware of this crime and alert their neighbors. They also advise to pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area and make sure that existing surveillance cameras are functional.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.