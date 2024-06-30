Hurricane Beryl, a major Category 4 storm, bearing down on Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl barreling toward Jamaica Hurricane Beryl barreling toward Jamaica as Category 4 storm 04:45

Hurricane Beryl was roaring toward Jamaica on Wednesday, with islanders scrambling to make preparations after the powerful Category 4 storm killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.

When will Hurricane Beryl hit Jamaica?

Beryl was forecast to weaken slightly over the next day or two but still be at or near major hurricane strength when it passes near or over Jamaica on Wednesday, near the Cayman Islands on Thursday and into Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Little Cayman, Cayman Brac and some of the Yucatan's east coast. A hurricane watch was in effect for other areas on the Yucatan's east coast.

Beryl was expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to Jamaica, where officials warned residents.

Jamaica was under a state of emergency and the island was declared a disaster zone hours before Beryl hit. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that the disaster zone declaration will remain for the next seven days. He also announced an island-wide curfew between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Security forces "will be fully mobilized to maintain public order and assist with disaster relief. As soon as the hurricane has passed, the security forces have developed strategic plans to counter any potential threat of looting or any other opportunistic crimes," Holness warned. An evacuation order was also issued for communities across Jamaica that are prone to flooding and landslides. Holness urged Jamaicans to move away from low-lying areas.

National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan said Jamaica appears to be in the direct path of Beryl. He urged residents to find a safe place to shelter and stay there through Wednesday.

"We are most concerned about Jamaica, where we are expecting the core of a major hurricane to pass near or over the island," he said in an online briefing.

Storm surge of 6 to 9 feet above typical tide levels are likely in Jamaica, as well as heavy rainfall.

"This is a big hazard in the Caribbean, especially with the mountainous islands," Brennan said. "This could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides in some of these areas."

A tropical storm warning was in place for the southern coast of Haiti. Belize issued a tropical storm watch stretching south from its border with Mexico to Belize City and parts of the Yucatan's west coast.

What category is Hurricane Beryl?

Beryl made landfall on the island of Carriacou in Grenada on Monday as a Category 4 — the earliest storm of that strength on record in the Atlantic — then late in the day its winds increased to Category 5 strength, meaning it had winds of 157 mph or higher.

As of Wednesday afteronoon, Beryl was a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, the hurricane center said. It had hurricane-force winds extending about 45 miles from the storm's center.

Hurricane Beryl is seen in the Caribbean in a satellite image captured at 9:10 a.m. EDT, July 3, 2024. NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-East

Residents on the Cayman Islands and Jamaica stood in grocery store lines up to three hours long Tuesday to stock up water and other essentials ahead of Beryl's arrival.

In Kingston, people boarded up windows, fishermen pulled their boats out of the water before sitting around a table to play dominoes beside a bay, and workers dismantled roadside advertising boards to protect them from the expected lashing winds to come.

Airlines were also attempting to get people out. American Airlines added at least three extra flights Tuesday out of Jamaica. Delta Air Lines capped fares for fliers trying to escape the storm's path, while United Airlines was giving out flight waivers to impacted travelers.

Will Hurricane Beryl hit Texas?

CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reported that whether Beryl crashes into Texas depends on how much strength it loses as it goes over land as well as conditions in the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days. One key factor will be how wind shear affects Beryl.

"The flow of the wind pattern as it enters the Gulf is going to be more hostile," KHOU-TV meteorologist Kim Castro said. "The atmospheric conditions are going to start ripping it apart."

Another factor will be an area of high pressure in Texas that has been acting as a barrier but is forecast to move east later this week.

"Depending on where Beryl is situated, it could track towards Tampico (Mexico), the area where these tropical storms have tracked so far this season," Castro said. "…However, if this tracks a little further to the north, there would be nothing to kind of nudge it south, so there is a little exposure to the Texas coastline."

The hurricane center urged people in southern Texas to monitor Beryl's progress.

Beryl leaves trail of damage, destruction

Three people were reported killed in Grenada and Carriacou and another in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said. Two other deaths were reported in northern Venezuela, where five people are missing, officials said. Some 25,000 people in that area also were affected by heavy rainfall from Beryl.

One fatality in Grenada occurred after a tree fell on a house, Kerryne James, minister of climate resilience, environment and renewable energy, told The Associated Press.

She said the nearby islands of Carriacou and Petit Martinique sustained the greatest damage, with water, food and baby formula a priority. Beryl flattened scores of homes and businesses in Carriacou.

"The situation is grim," Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell told a news conference Tuesday. "There is no power, and there is almost complete destruction of homes and buildings on the island. The roads are not passable, and in many instances they are cut off because of the large quantity of debris strewn all over the streets."

Mitchell added: "The possibility that there may be more fatalities remains a grim reality as movement is still highly restricted."

Streets from St. Lucia island south to Grenada were strewn with shoes, trees, downed power lines and other debris. Banana trees were snapped in half and cows lay dead in green pastures with homes made of tin and plywood tilting precariously nearby.

Hundreds of people hunkered in shelters across the southeast Caribbean, including 50 adults and 20 children who huddled inside a school in Grenada.

"Maybe some of them thought they could have survived in their homes, but when they realized the severity of it … they came for cover," said Urban Mason, a retired teacher who served as the shelter's manager. "People tend to be complacent."

Meanwhile, Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, promised to rebuild the archipelago in a statement early Tuesday. He noted that 90% of homes on Union Island were destroyed, and that "similar levels of devastation" were expected on the islands of Myreau and Canouan.

"Hurricane Beryl has left in its wake immense destruction," Gonsalves said.

Several people evacuated Union Island via ferry and arrived at the Kingstown Ferry Terminal in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday.

Sharon DeRoche, one of the evacuees, said Union Island is in a terrible state. She bore the hurricane in her bathroom before she fled. "It was a hard four hours battling with six of us in that little area," she said.

In Barbados, Wilfred Abrahams, minister of home affairs and information, said drones — which are faster than crews fanning across the island — would assess damage once Beryl passed.

Damaged fishing boats rest on the shore after the passing of Hurricane Beryl at the Bridgetown Fish Market, Bridgetown, Barbados on July 1, 2024. RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images

Historic hurricane

Beryl was the earliest Category 5 hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic basin, and was only the second Category 5 storm recorded in July since 2005, according to the hurricane center.

It took Beryl only 42 hours to strengthen from a tropical depression to a major hurricane, which is a Category 3 storm or higher — a feat accomplished only six other times in Atlantic hurricane history, and with Sept. 1 as the earliest date, according to hurricane expert Sam Lillo.

Beryl was also the third Category 3 hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic in June, following Audrey in 1957 and Alma in 1966, hurricane specialist and storm surge expert Michael Lowry said.

"Beryl is an extremely dangerous and rare hurricane for this time of year in this area," he told the AP in a phone interview earlier this week. "Unusual is an understatement," he said, calling Beryl historic.

Hurricane Ivan in 2004 was the last strongest hurricane to hit the southeast Caribbean, causing catastrophic damage in Grenada as a Category 3 storm.

"So this is a serious threat, a very serious threat," Lowry said of Beryl.

Beryl is the second named storm in what is predicted to be a busy hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in the Atlantic. Last week, Tropical Storm Alberto brought torrential flooding to portions of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico. It was responsible for at least four deaths in the Mexican states of Nuevo Leon and Veracruz.

According to CBS News weather producer David Parkinson, Beryl is the farthest east a hurricane has formed in June, and one of only two to do so east of the Caribbean, with the other instance occurring in 1933. Parkinson expects Beryl to remain south of Jamaica, and forecasts that any U.S. impacts are still at least eight days away.

Warm waters are fueling Beryl, with ocean heat content in the deep Atlantic the highest on record for this time of year, according to Brian McNoldy, University of Miami tropical meteorology researcher.