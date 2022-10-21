Huntly High School's 'Pink Out' game will honor beloved teacher

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been almost one year since a beloved teacher passed away from her battle with breast cancer. So Friday, Huntley High School will be decked out in pink in her honor.

Jennifer Heuck was a long-time teacher at the high school.

The superintendent tells us her impact on the school was tremendous. The district has been raising money toward breast cancer awareness in her memory and selling pink shirts.

They sold out ahead of Friday's football game which will be A "Pink Out" game.

The district is also raising funds for a scholarship in Mrs. Heuck's name - which will be awarded to a student pursuing a career in education.