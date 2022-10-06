Watch CBS News
Hundreds of Harry Styles fans camping outside ahead of concert at United Center

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The United Center has turned into a camp site for hundreds of Harry Styles fans.

With plenty of tents, some fans have been camped out since Tuesday. Styles is spending six nights in Chicago starts tonight at the United Center.

These fans already have general admission tickets, but they wanted to be the first to get wristbands. The earlier they are in line, the closer they get to the stage.

The wristbands were handed out Thursday. 

The United Center staff has been letting the fans inside the building to use the facilities.

Styles "Love on Tour" has been sold out internationally, some tickets are going for over $1,000. 

First published on October 6, 2022 / 11:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

