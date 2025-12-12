Woman charged 5 years after human remains found in Riverwoods, Illinois

Police in Riverwoods, Illinois, arrested a woman in connection with human remains found over five years ago.

On May 5, 2020, the remains of a newborn infant were found in a wooded area in the 1800 block of Robinwood Lane. Investigators determined the remains were from a newborn infant.

Police said Natalie Schram, 40, a former Riverwoods resident, was arrested in Bellingham, Washington, on December 3. Police said Schram is facing charges including concealment of death, abuse of a corpse and failure to report a death.

Police said Schram gave birth to the deceased baby.

Schram was taken to jail in Washington before agreeing to turn herself in to Lake County officials on December 11.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.