Heather Mack to be sentenced Wednesday for conspiring to kill her mother

Heather Mack to be sentenced in plotting mother's murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Oak Park woman convicted of helping her boyfriend kill her mother and stuff her body in a suitcase will be sentenced this morning.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported that federal prosecutors are looking for a 28-year sentence for Heather Mack.

It is a case that has rocked the nation. Heather Mack has already served seven years behind bars in Indonesia, where the crime happened at a Balinese resort nearly a decade ago.

Once her sentence there was completed, she was deported to the U.S. and arrested in Chicago in 2021 - charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

In June, Mack struck a plea deal admitting to conspiring to kill a U.S. national.

Prosecutors say she plotted to kill her mother, Sheila Von Wiese-Mack, so that she and her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, could access more than one million dollars from a trust fund.

Mack admitted to using her mother's credit card to fly Schaefer to Bali and let him into her mother's hotel room as she slept. There, he would beat her to death.

The pair stuffed her body in a suitcase and placed it in the trunk of a taxi.

Schaefer is still serving an 18-year prison sentence in Bali. Mack, who was 18 at the time of the murder, gave birth to her daughter inside an Indonesian prison. She is now eight years old.

In June, Von Wiese Macks's brother spoke about the long road to justice:

"After almost nine years, we are very relieved the mastermind behind Sheila's murder admitted her guilt," he said.

Mack faced life in prison but - with her plea deal - now faces up to 28.

A judge will decide and could say 28 years isn't enough. We will learn her fate in court on Wednesday.