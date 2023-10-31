Hate crime investigation underway on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police say they're investigating a hate crime in North Lawndale after a 29-year-old man was shot in the face with a pellet gun Monday night.

The victim was attacked around 7:30 p.m., right near a police station on Odgen and Spaulding avenues. He is expected to recover from his physical injuries.

Police could not confirm if the victim was a migrant staying a the police station.