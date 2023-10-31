Watch CBS News
Hate crime investigation underway on Chicago's West Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police say they're investigating a hate crime in North Lawndale after a 29-year-old man was shot in the face with a pellet gun Monday night. 

The victim was attacked around 7:30 p.m., right near a police station on Odgen and Spaulding avenues. He is expected to recover from his physical injuries. 

Police could not confirm if the victim was a migrant staying a the police station. 

First published on October 31, 2023 / 6:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

