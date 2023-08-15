Happy Birthday to Daley Plaza's Piccaso!

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of Chicago's most famous residents is celebrating its birthday.

The Picasso sculpture in Daley Plaza turns 56 Tuesday.

The 50-foot-tall sculpture was dedicated on this day in 1967.

For years, people have debated what it is. The artist said it's his Afghan hound, but if you stand in the right spot on Daley Plaza, you can see the profile of a woman.

It's also a popular slide for kids visiting downtown. The Picasso is one of the first big public artworks in the city. As a bonus, it doesn't need a lot of upkeep.

At first, It didn't get the warmest reception, with some wondering if Picasso was playing a joke on Chicago.

But in the years since, it's become an icon of the city that columnist Mike Royko said "had the spirit of Chicago."