Grundy County, Illinois farm is 100% sustainable, even with mules rather than tractors

About an hour and a half south of Chicago, a Grundy County farm stands out as different from the rest — as it is a 100% sustainable operation.

Brian and Joanne Leber run Bray Grove Farm. But they weren't always farmers.

"I was actually born in Chicago, lived most of my life there, and Brian decided that he wanted to live on a farm," said Leber. "My first instinct was, are you out of your mind?"

But she warmed up to the idea.

"I consider myself a fairly adaptable person," Joanne said.

And now, farmers they are. Joanne showed CBS News Chicago the potatoes, beans and onions growing on Bray Grove Farm.

"I think everything tastes better when you grow it yourself," said Joanne.

And the 10 acres the Lebers operate look very different than the larger farms around them.

"We wanted to make the farm as cooperative with nature as possible, so we dedicated at least half of the land to nature," said Brian.

On the farm, there are tall trees, and native birds and other animals.

"We stand back and let nature do what nature wants to do, and interfere as nominally as possible," said Brian.

It is all part of keeping the soil healthy and productive.

"We grow more food for humans on one acre, than they can grow on 80," said Brian.

They do it all without the use of any chemicals or pesticides.

And you won't find any tractors on Brian and Joanne's land. Instead, two mules, Annabelle and Loretta, do all the heavy lifting. And the mules have zero carbon emissions.

"I'm working with two animals that I love," said Brian. "They're my kids. Loretta is my girlfriend."

Climate change was a major motivator for the Lebers.

"A big impetus was the climate has changed — and the climate has changed," said Brian. "We've been doing this actively for 11 years, and I have seen the changes in that short period of time."

Brian said people can make a difference no matter where they live — even if it's in the city far away from the nearest farm.

"Urban farming is a viable alternative, especially in underserved communities," said Brian.

As for the Lebers, they're on the farm for the long haul.

"I think we've made a commitment to the land and the animals that we've created a home for, so it would take a lot for us to go back to the city," Joanne said with a laugh.

The Lebers' farm grows enough food to feed more than 100 people, and they donate 10% of what they grow to local food pantries.