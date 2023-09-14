Watch CBS News
Teen girl charged with carjacking man, 62, in Chinatown

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old girl was charged after beating and carjacking a 62-year-old man in Chinatown earlier this month.

The girl was arrested by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Wednesday, in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

Police said she was identified as the offender who battered and forcefully took a car from the victim on Sept. 5, in the 200 block of West 22nd Place.

The teen was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery to a victim 60 and over.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on September 14, 2023 / 11:39 AM

