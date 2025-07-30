Watch CBS News
Gary, Indiana home at center of large police and SWAT response; coroner also on scene

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
SWAT response outside Gary, Indiana home
SWAT response outside Gary, Indiana home 00:29

There is a large police presence, including SWAT officers, outside a home in Gary, Indiana.

The law enforcement response is concentrated in a neighborhood on Adams near 7th Avenue. There is a large SWAT vehicle in front of a home there, with officers carrying long guns.

The Lake County (Indiana) Coroner's Office is also on the scene.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to police for information about what drew such a large law enforcement response and if anyone may have been hurt or killed.  We are still waiting to hear back.

No further details were immediately available. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates. 

