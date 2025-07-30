Gary, Indiana home at center of large police and SWAT response; coroner also on scene

There is a large police presence, including SWAT officers, outside a home in Gary, Indiana.

The law enforcement response is concentrated in a neighborhood on Adams near 7th Avenue. There is a large SWAT vehicle in front of a home there, with officers carrying long guns.

The Lake County (Indiana) Coroner's Office is also on the scene.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to police for information about what drew such a large law enforcement response and if anyone may have been hurt or killed. We are still waiting to hear back.

No further details were immediately available. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.