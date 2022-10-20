Former Lakemoor police officer cleared in fatal 2018 shooting of murder suspect says she was fired over PTSD

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former Lakemoor police officer is suing the northwest suburban department, saying she was wrongly fired due to having PTSD after a violent confrontation with a murder suspect.

Brianna Tedesco was fired a year after her struggle with Kenneth Martell, who was shot and killed by another officer in July 2018.

Body camera and dashcam footage released six months after the incident showed Tedesco struggling with Martell, when he pulled a gun after she asked him for ID during a stop. Tedesco had been patrolling alone at night when she spotted Martell, who had been wanted for killing an elderly man in Pennsylvania earlier that month.

As Tedesco struggled with Martell, another officer ran up to help, and shot and killed Martell when he pointed two guns at Tedesco.

Both officers were cleared in the shooting, but a year after the incident, the department fired Tedesco.

Tedesco said she told her police chief she was not ready to work the night shift without a partner, because she had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from the incident. She also asked for light duty, but claimed her supervisors wouldn't accommodate her.

She also claims she faced harassment and retaliation from fellow officers after she reported her PTSD, accusing them of telling her to "put on her big girl pants," and sometimes failing to respond to her calls for backup while she was on patrol.