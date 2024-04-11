Former Chicago area college and NFL star opens new South Side incubator

New South Side incubator opens thanks to former Chicago area college and NFL star

CHICAGO (CBS) — A former college and NFL player is making moves on the South Side.

Walter Mendenhall opened a small business incubator for young Black and Brown men in Chicago.

The goal is to help them become successful students, employees, or business owners.

"I can relate to him because we don't have too many Black superheroes where I come from."

Jaurice Winston is talking about Walter Mendenhall.

He's a former college and NFL player who now gives back to his community.

"I wanted to be a hero on the field, but what I realized, there's so much more joy helping others than really helping myself and then to find myself," Mendenhall said.

Mendenhall said young people of color can play a key role in revitalizing the city's South and West Sides.

As a part of that vision, his nonprofit organization, Male Mogul Initiative, launched Co-LLAB right off the Dan Ryan at 61st and Wentworth.

It provides members with direct and indirect services they need to launch their businesses or find valuable career opportunities.

He says it's a solution to a problem they experienced with supply chain issues in 2021 and 2022.

"Just a lot of markup in materials and raw materials. And we were no longer able to buy the product and sell it at a reasonable price. So Co-LLAB is a solution to that where, let's make our own products," Medenhall said.

The South Side incubator is for creatives of color developing businesses in the arts, entertainment, and retail.

Members will have access to machinery where they can print and manufacture their products.

More than 20 people have been on the waitlist to join Co-LLAB so far. By the end of the year, Mendenhall hopes to have 120 members.

It helps young men from the ages of 14 to 24.

Vondale Singleton from CHAMPS Male Mentoring and Jermaine Anderson from I Am A Gentleman said their kids will benefit from this space.

"Some of the young men from I Am A Gentleman have recently created their own clothing line. They started this project before we knew the Co-LLAB space," Anderson said.

"It's just like, whoa, I got a brother beside me that's doing similar work and making an impact on young men in Chicago," said Singleton.

Co-LLAB charges a small membership fee, starting at $20 a month.