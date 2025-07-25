Flash flood warning in effect as severe storms move into the Chicago area on Friday

Severe storms moving into the Chicago area are bringing dangerous flash flood threats on Friday afternoon.

There is a flash flood warning in effect for Cook and DuPage counties until 2:45 p.m.

A ground stop has been issued at O'Hare Airport as storms move into the area.

There are reports of car rescues due to flooding in Washington Park on South State Street. Local officials have not provided an update on the incident.

Torrential rain rates of 3 inches per hour are possible, and storms are sitting in place, leading to extremely high rain totals potentially exceeding 5 inches this afternoon in parts of the city.

Basement and roadway flooding are likely during severe weather. If you encounter a flooded roadway, never drive through it-"Turn around, don't drown!"

The storm threats remain in place on Friday and through the weekend – leading to additional rounds of flooding in parts of the area.