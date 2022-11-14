First Lady Jill Biden visiting Chicago Monday

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS)-- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is coming to Chicago Monday. 

Dr. Biden is traveling with some cabinet members, including the secretaries of commerce, labor and education.

They'll meet with students at Rolling Meadows High School to talk about their Career Pathways program.

Then, a stop downtown at the Aon Center to highlight apprenticeship programs.

