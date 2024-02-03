Family plans funeral for teen shot and killed after leaving Chicago high school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a Chicago teen shot and killed after leaving his school Wednesday is planning his funeral. Daveon Gibson, 16, was killed and two other students were hurt. They are recovering in the hospital.

Daveon's living room was filled Saturday with loved ones who say "Dae Dae" was their everything. He was a son, a grandson and a big brother. And he was a sophomore at Senn High School in Edgewater.

On Wednesday Daveon got out of school shortly after 3 p.m. His family says he is usually home no later than 3:30.

He never made it home.

Chicago Police say at 3:36 p.m. a vehicle pulled up and several people with guns got out and opened fire. It all happened on Thorndale Avenue just blocks away from the school.

Daveon and two of his friends, all students at Senn High School, were all shot. Daveon didn't make it.

"A bright youngen whose life was taken suddenly," Sherry Wesley said of her grandson. "A good kid, not in the streets. Well respectable, well mannered. He loved everybody, a dancer. Whose life was cut short away, who wanted to be a veterinarian."

Daveon's mother was too devastated to speak about her son.

In the last two weeks, six Chicago Public Schools students have been shot. Four of those were killed. All of these shootings happened just steps from their schools, and police have yet to make any arrests. They have not connected any of the shootings.