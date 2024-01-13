Extreme cold prompts Chicago to open additional warming centers for residents and migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Due to extreme cold, the City of Chicago has activated its emergency operation plan and open additional warming centers for residents and migrants at the city's "landing zone."

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for midnight Saturday through Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. Wind chills will reach as low as 30 degrees below 0.

Residents are warned to limit time outdoors and expect slippery road conditions and wind chills that could cause frost bite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The warming center at the Harold Washington Library at 400 S. State Street opened Saturday evening and is open 24/7 for anyone in need. Migrants awaiting shelter at the landing zone will be transported to this site, according to a release from the mayor's office.

The Department of Family and Support Services will also open warming area's between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Chicago's six community service centers when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower. Those locations are listed below.

Englewood Community Service Center

1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620

312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center

10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612

312-746-5400

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center

4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653

312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center

845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640

312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center

8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617

312-747-0331

Trina Davila Community Service Center

4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639

312-744-2014

Anyone needing shelter placement can go to the Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie, which is open 24 hours a day. That location can also be used for time-limited warming during non-business hours.

Participating Chicago Public Library locations and Chicago Park District facilities are also available as needed during business hours.

An additional six overnight shelters are also operating 24 hours a day from Saturday evening through Wednesday morning for those shelter residents. Residents should contact 311 for shelter placement.

Extended hours at daytime drop-in centers are also available to people experiencing homelessness at the following locations and times:

Agency Operating Hours Population Inspiration Corporation (4554 N Broadway #207, Chicago, IL 60640) Monday, 1/15 - Opening at 7am for breakfast – 9:30am Tuesday, 1/16 - Opening at 6am for breakfast – 12pm or later All La Casa Norte at (1736 W 47th St, Chicago, IL 60609) 24/7 Services for youth Youth Lincoln Park Community Services (1521 N Sedwick St) 24/7 drop-in Services between Sunday 1/14 - Tuesday 1/16 All Matthew House (3722 S Indiana) Saturday, 1/13 - 6:30 am to 2:00 pm Sunday, 1/14 - 6am – 5:30pm Monday, 1/15 - 6am – 6pm Tuesday, 1/16 - 6am – 6pm Wednesday, 1/17 - 6am - 6pm All Broadway Youth Center (1023 W. Irving Park Road) Will not be open on Sunday or Monday, will have extended evening hours Tuesday, 1/16, 9am - 7pm Youth Covenant House (2934 W. Lake Street) Will not be open on Sunday. Monday, 1/15 – 8:30 am – 7:00 pm Tuesday, 1/16 – 8:30 am – 7:00 pm Youth

A complete list of warming centers can be found here.