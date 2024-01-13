Watch CBS News
Extreme cold prompts Chicago to open additional warming centers for residents and migrants

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Due to extreme cold, the City of Chicago has activated its emergency operation plan and open additional warming centers for residents and migrants at the city's "landing zone."

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for midnight Saturday through Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. Wind chills will reach as low as 30 degrees below 0. 

Residents are warned to limit time outdoors and expect slippery road conditions and wind chills that could cause frost bite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. 

The warming center at the Harold Washington Library at 400 S. State Street opened Saturday evening and is open 24/7 for anyone in need. Migrants awaiting shelter at the landing zone will be transported to this site, according to a release from the mayor's office. 

The Department of Family and Support Services will also open warming area's between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Chicago's six community service centers when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower. Those locations are listed below. 

Englewood Community Service Center
1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620
312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center
10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
312-746-5400

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center
4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653
312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center
845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center
8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
312-747-0331

Trina Davila Community Service Center
4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
312-744-2014

Anyone needing shelter placement can go to the Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie, which is open 24 hours a day. That location can also be used for time-limited warming during non-business hours. 

Participating Chicago Public Library locations and Chicago Park District facilities are also available as needed during business hours. 

An additional six overnight shelters are also operating 24 hours a day from Saturday evening through Wednesday morning for those shelter residents. Residents should contact 311 for shelter placement. 

Extended hours at daytime drop-in centers are also available to people experiencing homelessness at the following locations and times: 

Agency   

Operating Hours   

Population   

Inspiration Corporation   

(4554 N Broadway #207, Chicago, IL 60640)  

Monday, 1/15 - Opening at 7am for breakfast – 9:30am   

Tuesday, 1/16 - Opening at 6am for breakfast – 12pm or later   

All   

La Casa Norte at (1736 W 47th St, Chicago, IL 60609)  

24/7 Services for youth  

Youth   

Lincoln Park Community Services (1521 N Sedwick St)  

24/7 drop-in Services between Sunday 1/14 - Tuesday 1/16  

All  

Matthew House (3722 S Indiana)  

Saturday, 1/13 - 6:30 am to 2:00 pm  

Sunday, 1/14 - 6am – 5:30pm   

Monday, 1/15 - 6am – 6pm   

Tuesday, 1/16 - 6am – 6pm   

Wednesday, 1/17 - 6am - 6pm   

All   

Broadway Youth Center (1023 W. Irving Park Road)  

Will not be open on Sunday or Monday, will have extended evening hours Tuesday, 1/16, 9am - 7pm   

 Youth  

Covenant House (2934 W. Lake Street)  

Will not be open on Sunday.   

Monday, 1/15 – 8:30 am – 7:00 pm  

Tuesday, 1/16 – 8:30 am – 7:00 pm  

Youth  

A complete list of warming centers can be found here

First published on January 13, 2024 / 7:54 PM CST

