Extra-alarm fire sends flames shooting from vacant church in Maywood
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire ripped through a vacant church in west suburban Maywood Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out at the former New Life in Christ Bible Church, at 1642 15th Ave. at Harrison Street.
It was raised to a third alarm for extra equipment and manpower.
As of just before 5 p.m., there was no word on any injuries or cause.
