Watch CBS News
Local News

Extra-alarm fire sends flames shooting from vacant church in Maywood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Flames, smoke sweep through vacant church in Maywood
Flames, smoke sweep through vacant church in Maywood 00:16

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire ripped through a vacant church in west suburban Maywood Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the former New Life in Christ Bible Church, at 1642 15th Ave. at Harrison Street.

It was raised to a third alarm for extra equipment and manpower.

As of just before 5 p.m., there was no word on any injuries or cause.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 5:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.